Here are the top Institutional holders of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) shares

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE: SVM) is -42.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.50 and a high of $5.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The SVM stock was last observed hovering at around $2.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.81% off its average median price target of $5.19 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.0% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 28.0% higher than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.24, the stock is 4.72% and -22.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.58 million and changing 33.33% at the moment leaves the stock -19.47% off its SMA200. SVM registered 19.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.03.

The stock witnessed a -22.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.64%, and is 54.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 30.43% over the week and 17.48% over the month.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) has around 1207 employees, a market worth around $559.52M and $174.90M in sales. and $174.90M in sales Current P/E ratio is 12.66 and Fwd P/E is 14.21. Profit margin for the company is 24.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 116.00% and -45.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.00%).

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/21/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $35M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.90% year-over-year.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) Top Institutional Holders

155 institutions hold shares in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM), with 6.76M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.90% while institutional investors hold 42.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 172.69M, and float is at 166.32M with Short Float at 2.07%. Institutions hold 40.40% of the Float.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) that is trading 5.34% up over the past 12 months. Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) is -53.43% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -81.45% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.26 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.46.