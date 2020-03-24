Industry

Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL)

By Winifred Gerald

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is -21.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1027.03 and a high of $1530.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The GOOGL stock was last observed hovering at around $1068.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -14.08%.

Currently trading at $1054.13, the stock is -15.86% and -23.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.12 million and changing -1.32% at the moment leaves the stock -16.69% off its SMA200. GOOGL registered -12.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -14.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1,377.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1,265.28.

The stock witnessed a -28.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.29%, and is -1.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.21% over the week and 5.50% over the month.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) has around 118899 employees, a market worth around $712.96B and $161.86B in sales. and $161.86B in sales Current P/E ratio is 21.43 and Fwd P/E is 16.99. Profit margin for the company is 21.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.64% and -31.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.10%).

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) Analyst Forecasts

Alphabet Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $11.97 with sales reaching $42.7B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 17.50% in year-over-year returns.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) Top Institutional Holders

3,723 institutions hold shares in Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), with 485.09k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.14% while institutional investors hold 82.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 676.35M, and float is at 620.79M with Short Float at 0.48%. Institutions hold 82.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 22.94 million shares valued at $30.73 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.65% of the GOOGL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 19.69 million shares valued at $26.37 billion to account for 6.57% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 13.51 million shares representing 4.50% and valued at over $18.09 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 3.88% of the shares totaling 11.64 million with a market value of $15.6 billion.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) Insider Activity

A total of 143 insider transactions have happened at Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 109 and purchases happening 34 times.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is trading 18.32% up over the past 12 months. Apple Inc. (AAPL) is 17.44% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.33% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.98 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.44.

