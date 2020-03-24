Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS)

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) is -42.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.26 and a high of $50.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The MAS stock was last observed hovering at around $29.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.94%.

Currently trading at $27.53, the stock is -31.14% and -38.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.23 million and changing -6.58% at the moment leaves the stock -35.99% off its SMA200. MAS registered -28.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -32.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $44.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $42.96.

The stock witnessed a -39.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -41.64%, and is -21.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.05% over the week and 6.39% over the month.

Masco Corporation (MAS) has around 18000 employees, a market worth around $7.89B and $6.71B in sales. and $6.71B in sales Current P/E ratio is 12.45 and Fwd P/E is 9.69. Profit margin for the company is 13.80%. Distance from 52-week low is -5.91% and -45.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (33.80%).

Masco Corporation (MAS) Analyst Forecasts

Masco Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.36 with sales reaching $1.53B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -23.10% in year-over-year returns.

Masco Corporation (MAS) Top Institutional Holders

930 institutions hold shares in Masco Corporation (MAS), with 1.75M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.63% while institutional investors hold 98.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 286.52M, and float is at 275.90M with Short Float at 3.34%. Institutions hold 98.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 32.11 million shares valued at $1.54 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.56% of the MAS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 22.65 million shares valued at $1.09 billion to account for 8.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 12.74 million shares representing 4.59% and valued at over $611.22 million, while Fiduciary Management, Inc. holds 4.35% of the shares totaling 12.08 million with a market value of $579.87 million.

Masco Corporation (MAS) Insider Activity

A total of 68 insider transactions have happened at Masco Corporation (MAS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 39 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MANOOGIAN RICHARD A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MANOOGIAN RICHARD A sold 99,180 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $42.56 per share for a total of $4.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 207333.0 shares.

Masco Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that MANOOGIAN RICHARD A (Director) sold a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $42.12 per share for $4.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 306513.0 shares of the MAS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 13, McDowell Scott E. (VP, Masco Operating Sys.) disposed off 9,002 shares at an average price of $46.50 for $418599.0. The insider now directly holds 17,021 shares of Masco Corporation (MAS).

Masco Corporation (MAS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) that is trading -22.62% down over the past 12 months. Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) is -11.04% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.33% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.19 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.75.