Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) is -38.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $66.29 and a high of $128.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The SWKS stock was last observed hovering at around $73.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.28% off its average median price target of $127.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.31% off the consensus price target high of $145.00 offered by 31 analysts, but current levels are 9.7% higher than the price target low of $83.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $74.95, the stock is -17.94% and -30.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.58 million and changing 1.74% at the moment leaves the stock -19.66% off its SMA200. SWKS registered -9.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -6.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $107.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $93.32.

The stock witnessed a -34.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.40%, and is 10.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.37% over the week and 8.19% over the month.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) has around 9000 employees, a market worth around $12.76B and $3.30B in sales. and $3.30B in sales Current P/E ratio is 15.54 and Fwd P/E is 9.94. Profit margin for the company is 25.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.06% and -41.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.70%).

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) is a “Overweight”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.34 with sales reaching $762.19M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -22.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.20% year-over-year.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) Top Institutional Holders

1,102 institutions hold shares in Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS), with 583.63k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.34% while institutional investors hold 83.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 170.20M, and float is at 169.57M with Short Float at 2.35%. Institutions hold 83.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 18.91 million shares valued at $2.29 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.11% of the SWKS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 13.7 million shares valued at $1.66 billion to account for 8.05% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 8.03 million shares representing 4.72% and valued at over $970.49 million, while Vulcan Value Partners, LLC holds 3.96% of the shares totaling 6.74 million with a market value of $814.32 million.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) Insider Activity

A total of 113 insider transactions have happened at Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 65 and purchases happening 48 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GRIFFIN LIAM, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that GRIFFIN LIAM sold 11,922 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 27 at a price of $117.88 per share for a total of $1.41 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64537.0 shares.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 21 that TERRY ROBERT JOHN (SVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 21 and was made at $124.01 per share for $124010.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13024.0 shares of the SWKS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 03, ALDRICH DAVID J (Director) disposed off 7,560 shares at an average price of $120.01 for $907286.0. The insider now directly holds 148,032 shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS).

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) that is trading -20.71% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -21.8% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.86 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.76.