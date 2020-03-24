Here is a breakdown of the Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) stock performance

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: ATI) is -74.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.22 and a high of $27.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The ATI stock was last observed hovering at around $6.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.02% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 79.08% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 12.83% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.23, the stock is -61.20% and -68.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.94 million and changing -16.32% at the moment leaves the stock -74.43% off its SMA200. ATI registered -78.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -74.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.36.

The stock witnessed a -74.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -74.56%, and is -34.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.92% over the week and 11.59% over the month.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) has around 8100 employees, a market worth around $658.46M and $4.12B in sales. and $4.12B in sales Current P/E ratio is 2.85 and Fwd P/E is 4.18. Profit margin for the company is 6.20%. Distance from 52-week low is -15.92% and -80.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.30%).

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.15 with sales reaching $944.76M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.00% year-over-year.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WETHERBEE ROBERT S, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that WETHERBEE ROBERT S bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $8.70 per share for a total of $21759.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 192140.0 shares.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Kah Marianne (Director) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $8.91 per share for $17820.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5116.0 shares of the ATI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 14, Powers Elizabeth C (Senior VP, CHRO) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $18.17 for $36340.0. The insider now directly holds 80,185 shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI).

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Friedman Industries Incorporated (FRD) that is trading -51.78% down over the past 12 months. Valmont Industries Inc. (VMI) is -29.00% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.59% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 15.47 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.46.