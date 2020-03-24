Here is a breakdown of the BlackBerry Limited (BB) stock performance

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) is -46.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.70 and a high of $10.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The BB stock was last observed hovering at around $3.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 82.8% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 23.56% higher than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.44, the stock is -21.35% and -37.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.67 million and changing 1.78% at the moment leaves the stock -45.01% off its SMA200. BB registered -61.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -54.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.23.

The stock witnessed a -42.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.79%, and is 1.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.04% over the week and 9.06% over the month.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) has around 3945 employees, a market worth around $1.91B and $1.01B in sales. and $1.01B in sales Fwd P/E is 22.78. Profit margin for the company is -5.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.41% and -66.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.30%).

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BlackBerry Limited (BB) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BlackBerry Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/31/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $296.3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -82.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.30% in year-over-year returns.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Top Institutional Holders

412 institutions hold shares in BlackBerry Limited (BB), with 6M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.09% while institutional investors hold 56.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 554.59M, and float is at 546.76M with Short Float at 6.47%. Institutions hold 55.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Primecap Management Company with over 71.89 million shares valued at $461.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.01% of the BB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd/ Can with 46.72 million shares valued at $299.97 million to account for 8.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board which holds 19.01 million shares representing 3.44% and valued at over $122.02 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.55% of the shares totaling 14.11 million with a market value of $90.57 million.

BlackBerry Limited (BB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is trading -12.71% down over the past 12 months. Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) is -10.16% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.32% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 30.64 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.48.