Here is a breakdown of the Equity Residential (EQR) stock performance

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) is -36.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $54.62 and a high of $89.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The EQR stock was last observed hovering at around $55.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.9% off its average median price target of $85.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.33% off the consensus price target high of $94.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 29.6% higher than the price target low of $73.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $51.39, the stock is -30.53% and -35.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.55 million and changing -7.05% at the moment leaves the stock -37.29% off its SMA200. EQR registered -30.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -39.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $79.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $81.82.

The stock witnessed a -40.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.05%, and is -15.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.13% over the week and 6.32% over the month.

Equity Residential (EQR) has around 2700 employees, a market worth around $19.20B and $2.70B in sales. and $2.70B in sales Current P/E ratio is 19.80 and Fwd P/E is 33.07. Profit margin for the company is 35.80%. Distance from 52-week low is -5.91% and -42.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.00%).

Equity Residential (EQR) Analyst Forecasts

Equity Residential quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.32 with sales reaching $686.56M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 46.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.70% in year-over-year returns.

Equity Residential (EQR) Top Institutional Holders

886 institutions hold shares in Equity Residential (EQR), with 5.85M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.57% while institutional investors hold 96.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 373.57M, and float is at 366.13M with Short Float at 1.39%. Institutions hold 95.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 48.24 million shares valued at $3.9 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.97% of the EQR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 41.19 million shares valued at $3.33 billion to account for 11.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 23.96 million shares representing 6.44% and valued at over $1.94 billion, while Norges Bank Investment Management holds 6.42% of the shares totaling 23.88 million with a market value of $1.93 billion.

Equity Residential (EQR) Insider Activity

A total of 57 insider transactions have happened at Equity Residential (EQR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by NEITHERCUT DAVID J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that NEITHERCUT DAVID J sold 29,640 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 19 at a price of $85.66 per share for a total of $2.54 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2874.0 shares.

Equity Residential disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 19 that Parrell Mark J. (President & CEO) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 19 and was made at $85.42 per share for $4.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20397.0 shares of the EQR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 13, Garechana Robert (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 14,579 shares at an average price of $85.19 for $1.24 million. The insider now directly holds 20,630 shares of Equity Residential (EQR).

Equity Residential (EQR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) that is trading -19.65% down over the past 12 months. AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) is -39.34% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.75% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.24 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.48.