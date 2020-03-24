Here is a breakdown of the Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) stock performance

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) is -58.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.04 and a high of $41.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The HOG stock was last observed hovering at around $16.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.88% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.65% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 9.76% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.34, the stock is -40.90% and -50.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.13 million and changing -5.43% at the moment leaves the stock -55.67% off its SMA200. HOG registered -54.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -56.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.51.

The stock witnessed a -56.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -58.94%, and is -25.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.62% over the week and 9.99% over the month.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) has around 5000 employees, a market worth around $2.53B and $5.36B in sales. and $5.36B in sales Current P/E ratio is 5.76 and Fwd P/E is 4.74. Profit margin for the company is 7.90%. Distance from 52-week low is -4.36% and -62.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Harley-Davidson Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.67 with sales reaching $1.14B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.20% year-over-year.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) Top Institutional Holders

695 institutions hold shares in Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG), with 568.5k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.38% while institutional investors hold 100.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 164.83M, and float is at 152.23M with Short Float at 10.42%. Institutions hold 99.95% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 17.17 million shares valued at $638.42 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.23% of the HOG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 14.44 million shares valued at $537.08 million to account for 9.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation which holds 14.16 million shares representing 9.27% and valued at over $526.79 million, while Invesco Ltd. holds 6.98% of the shares totaling 10.66 million with a market value of $396.49 million.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Olin John A, the company’s SVP & CFO. SEC filings show that Olin John A sold 44,465 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 26 at a price of $37.00 per share for a total of $1.65 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58500.0 shares.

Harley-Davidson Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 25 that Kumbier Michelle (SVP, Motor Co. Product & Ops) sold a total of 22,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 25 and was made at $37.07 per share for $815483.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 149.0 shares of the HOG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 29, HUND LAWRENCE G (President-HDFS) disposed off 8,000 shares at an average price of $40.22 for $321722.0. The insider now directly holds 10,593 shares of Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG).

Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) that is -27.20% lower over the past 12 months. Polaris Inc. (PII) is -47.51% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.3% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 16.7 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.43.