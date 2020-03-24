IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) up -16.76% since start of the year

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE: INFO) is -39.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $47.75 and a high of $81.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The INFO stock was last observed hovering at around $47.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.48% off its average median price target of $75.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.56% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 21.72% higher than the price target low of $58.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $45.40, the stock is -29.19% and -38.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.18 million and changing -5.18% at the moment leaves the stock -34.30% off its SMA200. INFO registered -16.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -32.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $72.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $69.03.

The stock witnessed a -42.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.25%, and is -11.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.41% over the week and 7.33% over the month.

IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) has around 15500 employees, a market worth around $19.32B and $4.41B in sales. and $4.41B in sales Current P/E ratio is 36.91 and Fwd P/E is 14.33. Profit margin for the company is 11.40%. Distance from 52-week low is -4.92% and -44.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.60%).

IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) Analyst Forecasts

IHS Markit Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/24/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.64 with sales reaching $1.08B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.40% year-over-year.

IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) Top Institutional Holders

881 institutions hold shares in IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO), with 27.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.99% while institutional investors hold 106.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 425.60M, and float is at 371.85M with Short Float at 3.33%. Institutions hold 98.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 42.0 million shares valued at $3.17 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.88% of the INFO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 29.38 million shares valued at $2.21 billion to account for 6.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Canada Pension Plan Investment Board which holds 22.03 million shares representing 5.18% and valued at over $1.66 billion, while Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 4.91% of the shares totaling 20.87 million with a market value of $1.57 billion.

IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) Insider Activity

A total of 87 insider transactions have happened at IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 45 and purchases happening 42 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon, the company’s CEO and Chairman of the Board. SEC filings show that Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon sold 232,052 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 19 at a price of $81.09 per share for a total of $18.82 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.39 million shares.

IHS Markit Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 18 that Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon (CEO and Chairman of the Board) sold a total of 355,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 18 and was made at $80.35 per share for $28.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.26 million shares of the INFO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 18, Tavernier Edouard (EVP, Transportation) disposed off 1,370 shares at an average price of $80.34 for $110066.0. The insider now directly holds 28,648 shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO).

IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MSCI Inc. (MSCI) that is trading 20.69% up over the past 12 months. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) is -12.79% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.97% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 11.04 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.83.