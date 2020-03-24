Institutional Interest J. C. Penney Company Inc. (JCP) Reaches 500 Major Investors

J. C. Penney Company Inc. (NYSE: JCP) is -64.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.36 and a high of $1.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The JCP stock was last observed hovering at around $0.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $0.73 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -100.0% lower than the price target low of $0.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.40, the stock is -32.26% and -43.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.01 million and changing -10.98% at the moment leaves the stock -55.92% off its SMA200. JCP registered -73.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -57.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.6902 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.9043.

The stock witnessed a -44.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -63.31%, and is -25.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.57% over the week and 15.81% over the month.

J. C. Penney Company Inc. (JCP) has around 95000 employees, a market worth around $103.93M and $11.17B in sales. and $11.17B in sales Profit margin for the company is -2.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.67% and -76.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.30%).

J. C. Penney Company Inc. (JCP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for J. C. Penney Company Inc. (JCP) is a “Underweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.60, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

J. C. Penney Company Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/14/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.44 with sales reaching $2.31B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -30.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.20% year-over-year.

J. C. Penney Company Inc. (JCP) Top Institutional Holders

279 institutions hold shares in J. C. Penney Company Inc. (JCP), with 14.41M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.50% while institutional investors hold 61.76% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 58.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 44.42 million shares valued at $49.75 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.88% of the JCP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 18.09 million shares valued at $20.26 million to account for 5.65% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Newport Trust Co which holds 15.92 million shares representing 4.98% and valued at over $17.83 million, while Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. holds 3.35% of the shares totaling 10.73 million with a market value of $12.01 million.

J. C. Penney Company Inc. (JCP) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at J. C. Penney Company Inc. (JCP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PAYNE LISA A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that PAYNE LISA A bought 230,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 06 at a price of $0.79 per share for a total of $181930.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 517890.0 shares.

J. C. Penney Company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 28 that Wlazlo Michelle (EVP, Chief Merchant) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 28 and was made at $0.59 per share for $58930.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 100000.0 shares of the JCP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 27, TERUEL JAVIER G (Director) acquired 500,000 shares at an average price of $0.59 for $293950.0. The insider now directly holds 2,263,579 shares of J. C. Penney Company Inc. (JCP).

J. C. Penney Company Inc. (JCP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dillard’s Inc. (DDS) that is trading -50.48% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.68% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 105.38 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 15.15.