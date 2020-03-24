Institutional Interest OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) Reaches 500 Major Investors

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) is -38.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.41 and a high of $8.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The OGI stock was last observed hovering at around $1.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07%.

Currently trading at $1.50, the stock is -22.42% and -35.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.71 million and changing -4.46% at the moment leaves the stock -60.81% off its SMA200. OGI registered -78.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -64.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.3234 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.7988.

The stock witnessed a -44.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.52%, and is -6.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.92% over the week and 11.27% over the month.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) has around 766 employees, a market worth around $245.39M. Distance from 52-week low is 6.38% and -82.23% from its 52-week high.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) Analyst Forecasts

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) Top Institutional Holders

139 institutions hold shares in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI), with 261.71k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.16% while institutional investors hold 14.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 163.59M, and float is at 163.17M with Short Float at 7.35%. Institutions hold 14.24% of the Float.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is -35.11% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.18% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.41 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.79.