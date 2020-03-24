Companies

Institutional Interest OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) Reaches 500 Major Investors

By Richard Addington

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) is -38.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.41 and a high of $8.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The OGI stock was last observed hovering at around $1.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07%.

Currently trading at $1.50, the stock is -22.42% and -35.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.71 million and changing -4.46% at the moment leaves the stock -60.81% off its SMA200. OGI registered -78.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -64.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.3234 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.7988.

The stock witnessed a -44.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.52%, and is -6.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.92% over the week and 11.27% over the month.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) has around 766 employees, a market worth around $245.39M. Distance from 52-week low is 6.38% and -82.23% from its 52-week high.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) Analyst Forecasts

.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) Top Institutional Holders

139 institutions hold shares in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI), with 261.71k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.16% while institutional investors hold 14.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 163.59M, and float is at 163.17M with Short Float at 7.35%. Institutions hold 14.24% of the Float.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is -35.11% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.18% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.41 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.79.

