Institutional Interest The RealReal Inc. (REAL) Reaches 500 Major Investors

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) is -71.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.00 and a high of $30.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The REAL stock was last observed hovering at around $7.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.1% off its average median price target of $23.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 82.94% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 65.88% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.46, the stock is -52.78% and -61.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.8 million and changing -27.78% at the moment leaves the stock -69.90% off its SMA200. REAL registered a loss of -67.75% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.89.

The stock witnessed a -65.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -70.03%, and is -15.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 27.34% over the week and 16.04% over the month.

The RealReal Inc. (REAL) has around 1748 employees, a market worth around $468.90M and $318.00M in sales. and $318.00M in sales Profit margin for the company is -34.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.20% and -81.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.80%).

The RealReal Inc. (REAL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The RealReal Inc. (REAL) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The RealReal Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/03/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.3 with sales reaching $91.68M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -54.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 30.70% year-over-year.

The RealReal Inc. (REAL) Top Institutional Holders

1 institutions hold shares in The RealReal Inc. (REAL), with 69.22M shares held by insiders accounting for 80.00% while institutional investors hold 5.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 85.88M, and float is at 71.00M with Short Float at 19.69%. Institutions hold 1.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 12.66 million shares valued at $238.68 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.63% of the REAL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Canaan Partners IX LLC with 8.81 million shares valued at $166.01 million to account for 10.18% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Interwest Venture Management Co. which holds 6.7 million shares representing 7.75% and valued at over $126.37 million, while Greenspring Associates, LLC holds 5.83% of the shares totaling 5.05 million with a market value of $95.12 million.

The RealReal Inc. (REAL) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at The RealReal Inc. (REAL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bjork Fredrik, the company’s Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Bjork Fredrik sold 31,557 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $6.91 per share for a total of $218025.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 244980.0 shares.

The RealReal Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that Ibrahim Maha Saleh (Director) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $12.03 per share for $36098.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.35 million shares of the REAL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, Wainwright Julie (CEO, President and Chairperson) disposed off 30,000 shares at an average price of $11.93 for $357840.0. The insider now directly holds 4,715,885 shares of The RealReal Inc. (REAL).