Investing action plan for Inseego Corp. (INSG) And Sunrun Inc. (RUN)

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG) shares are -29.74% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.39% or -$0.02 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +31.71% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -47.18% down YTD and -26.43% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 11.47% and -44.32% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On May 24, 2019, Cowen recommended the INSG stock is a Outperform, while earlier, National Securities had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 12, 2020. 6 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the INSG stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.15 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $7.88. The forecasts give the Inseego Corp. stock a price target range of $9.25 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $6.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 44.32% or 20.77%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -25.00% in the current quarter to -$0.07, down from the -$0.03 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.11, up 19.30% from -$0.21 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.08 and -$0.03. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.19 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 8 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 2 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 3,274,395 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 25,381. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

The Director had earlier sold another 3,900,000 INSG shares valued at $18.72 million on Jul 10. The shares were sold at $4.80 per share.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN), on the other hand, is trading around $9.02 with a market cap of $1.05B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $23.45 and spell out a more modest performance – a 61.54% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.35 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Sunrun Inc. (RUN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

RUN’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -25.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $46.69 million. This represented a 80.86% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $243.94 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.59 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.39 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $5.81 billion from $5.47 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$204.49 million, significantly lower than the -$62.46 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$1.05 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 90 times at Sunrun Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 30 times and accounting for 2,255,060 shares. Insider sales totaled 979,598 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 60 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -30.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 6.13M shares after the latest sales, with 72.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 4.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.80% with a share float percentage of 113.13M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sunrun Inc. having a total of 284 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tiger Global Management, LLC with over 29.77 million shares worth more than $411.17 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Tiger Global Management, LLC held 24.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 12.9 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $178.13 million and represent 10.80% of shares outstanding.