Investors have great interest in Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG), Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC)

Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSE: LNG) shares are -51.04% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -14.67% or -$5.14 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +10.50% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -55.45% down YTD and -51.37% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -15.23% and -44.31% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 21, 2019, RBC Capital Mkts recommended the LNG stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Raymond James had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on October 23, 2019. 21 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the LNG stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 21 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 16 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $29.90 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $71.19. The forecasts give the Cheniere Energy Inc. stock a price target range of $87.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $56.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 65.63% or 46.61%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 610.60% in the current quarter to $0.47, down from the $0.54 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.46, up 8.50% from $2.51 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.06 and $1.21. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.31 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 33 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 30 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 506,910 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 286,269. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 447,756 and 261,769 in purchases and sales respectively.

BRANDOLINI NUNO, a Director at the company, bought 6,331 shares worth $249682.0 at $39.44 per share on Mar 10. The Director had earlier bought another 3,300 LNG shares valued at $125097.0 on Mar 10. The shares were bought at $37.91 per share. SHEAR NEAL A (Director) bought 3,750 shares at $38.64 per share on Mar 09 for a total of $144897.0 while Fusco Jack A, (President and CEO) bought 21,000 shares on Mar 05 for $994099.0 with each share fetching $47.34.

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC), on the other hand, is trading around $8.90 with a market cap of $17.35B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $23.61 and spell out a more modest performance – a 62.3% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.03 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MFC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 9.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $68.46 million. This represented a 99.19% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $8.49 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.45 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.13 as given in the last earnings report.

The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $15.48 billion.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.70% with a share float percentage of 1.95B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Manulife Financial Corporation having a total of 782 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Royal Bank of Canada with over 133.52 million shares worth more than $2.71 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Royal Bank of Canada held 6.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank of Montreal/Can/, with the investment firm holding over 79.46 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.61 billion and represent 4.09% of shares outstanding.