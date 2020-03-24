Investors have great interest in CSX Corporation (CSX), STORE Capital Corporation (STOR)

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) shares are -34.13% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.43% or -$2.21 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1.82% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -40.88% down YTD and -34.34% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -2.60% and -40.10% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 07, 2020, Deutsche Bank recommended the CSX stock is a Buy, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Upgrade the stock as a Equal-Weight on March 23, 2020. 25 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the CSX stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 25 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $47.66 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $75.38. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 36.77.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.10% in the current quarter to $0.92, down from the $1.02 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.12, down -1.80% from $4.17 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.91 and $1.13. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.57 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 25 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 19 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 96,426 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 38,201,283. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 84,611 and 154,275 in purchases and sales respectively.

Goldman Nathan D, a EVP & CLO at the company, sold 8,000 shares worth $636960.0 at $79.62 per share on Feb 18. The Director had earlier sold another 11,350 CSX shares valued at $911173.0 on Feb 20. The shares were sold at $80.28 per share. Halverson Steven T (Director) sold 39,812 shares at $71.65 per share on Oct 24 for a total of $2.85 million while Mantle Ridge LP, (Director) sold 3,453,894 shares on Oct 17 for $234.55 million with each share fetching $67.91.

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR), on the other hand, is trading around $16.69 with a market cap of $3.65B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $41.12 and spell out a more modest performance – a 59.41% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

STOR’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 30.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $41.56 million. This represented a 76.04% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $173.46 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.26 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.26 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $458.33 million, significantly higher than the $391.68 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$992.93 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 37 times at STORE Capital Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 25 times and accounting for 357,319 shares. Insider sales totaled 126,901 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 12 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 13.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.26M shares after the latest sales, with 18.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.10% with a share float percentage of 218.53M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with STORE Capital Corporation having a total of 606 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 31.13 million shares worth more than $1.16 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Berkshire Hathaway, Inc, with the investment firm holding over 18.62 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $693.47 million and represent 7.63% of shares outstanding.