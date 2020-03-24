News

Investors have great interest in Luckin Coffee Inc. (LK), MetLife Inc. (MET)

By Sue Brooks

Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) shares are -39.43% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.13% or -$1.29 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +8.22% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -53.60% down YTD and -26.12% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -21.22% and -40.47% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 28, 2020, Morgan Stanley recommended the LK stock is a Equal-Weight, while earlier, Needham had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on February 04, 2020. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the LK stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $23.84 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $49.18. The forecasts give the Luckin Coffee Inc. stock a price target range of $56.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $40.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 57.43% or 40.4%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.25 and -$0.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.17 for the next year.

MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET), on the other hand, is trading around $23.53 with a market cap of $22.66B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $51.75 and spell out a more modest performance – a 54.53% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $6.03 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the MetLife Inc. (MET) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MET’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 11.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$625.0 million. This represented a 103.65% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $17.14 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.45 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.92 as given in the last earnings report.

The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $13.79 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 124 times at MetLife Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 85 times and accounting for 225,915 shares. Insider sales totaled 125,082 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 39 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 46.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 568.61M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.50% with a share float percentage of 774.51M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MetLife Inc. having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 69.01 million shares worth more than $3.52 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 7.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 62.07 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.16 billion and represent 6.78% of shares outstanding.

