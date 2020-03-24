Investors have great interest in Lyft Inc. (LYFT), The Southern Company (SO)

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) shares are -47.44% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 6.30% or $1.34 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +55.27% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -58.51% down YTD and -51.15% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 18.25% and -49.42% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 02, 2020, The Benchmark Company recommended the LYFT stock is a Hold, while earlier, Needham had Initiated the stock as a Buy on March 06, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $22.61 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $63.44. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 64.36.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 13.80% in the current quarter to -$0.5, up from the -$48.53 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.77, up 24.00% from -$11.44 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$1.02 and -$0.33. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.67 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 49 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 87 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 189,811,521 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 103,425,218. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 128,682 and 2,444,596 in purchases and sales respectively.

Roberts Brian Keith, a Chief Financial Officer at the company, bought 22,500 shares worth $1.02 million at $45.25 per share on Feb 20. The EVP and Chief Product Officer had earlier sold another 15,000 LYFT shares valued at $609518.0 on Feb 26. The shares were sold at $40.63 per share. Wilderotter Mary Agnes (Director) sold 559 shares at $46.02 per share on Feb 20 for a total of $25726.0 while Wilderotter Mary Agnes, (Director) sold 1,663 shares on Feb 10 for $87285.0 with each share fetching $52.49.

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO), on the other hand, is trading around $43.23 with a market cap of $50.07B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $66.64 and spell out a more modest performance – a 35.13% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.18 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the The Southern Company (SO) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SO’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 36.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $443.0 million. This represented a 90.98% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $4.91 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.37 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.26 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $118.7 billion from $117.59 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $5.78 billion, significantly lower than the $6.95 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$1.77 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 142 times at The Southern Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 67 times and accounting for 3,550,304 shares. Insider sales totaled 2,900,475 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 75 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.44M shares after the latest sales, with 217.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.50% with a share float percentage of 1.05B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Southern Company having a total of 1,775 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 90.58 million shares worth more than $5.77 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 78.23 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.98 billion and represent 7.42% of shares outstanding.