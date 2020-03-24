Is Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) a good stock to buy now?

Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE: STZ) is -44.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $107.00 and a high of $214.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The STZ stock was last observed hovering at around $119.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -14.06%.

Currently trading at $105.64, the stock is -33.99% and -41.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.87 million and changing -11.75% at the moment leaves the stock -44.59% off its SMA200. STZ registered -37.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -48.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $179.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $190.26.

The stock witnessed a -49.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -43.15%, and is -15.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.49% over the week and 8.47% over the month.

Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) has around 9800 employees, a market worth around $19.88B and $8.24B in sales. and $8.24B in sales Current P/E ratio is 26.34 and Fwd P/E is 11.52. Profit margin for the company is 10.10%. Distance from 52-week low is -1.27% and -50.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.40%).

Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Constellation Brands Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.64 with sales reaching $1.83B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 79.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.80% in year-over-year returns.

Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) Top Institutional Holders

1,381 institutions hold shares in Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ), with 18.88M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.89% while institutional investors hold 94.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 188.23M, and float is at 151.45M with Short Float at 3.52%. Institutions hold 85.52% of the Float.

Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HETTERICH F PAUL, the company’s EVP & Pres. Beer. SEC filings show that HETTERICH F PAUL sold 9,375 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 18 at a price of $203.52 per share for a total of $1.91 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53548.0 shares.

Constellation Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 14 that HETTERICH F PAUL (EVP & Pres. Beer) sold a total of 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 14 and was made at $203.91 per share for $7.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 62923.0 shares of the STZ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 14, LOCKE JAMES A III (Director) disposed off 8,298 shares at an average price of $204.50 for $1.7 million. The insider now directly holds 39,000 shares of Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ).

Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. (WVVI) that is trading -35.95% down over the past 12 months. Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) is -41.87% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.65% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.78 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.61.