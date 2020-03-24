Is Copart Inc. (CPRT) a good stock to buy now?

Copart Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) is -35.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $58.70 and a high of $104.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The CPRT stock was last observed hovering at around $60.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.37%.

Currently trading at $58.78, the stock is -24.98% and -35.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.51 million and changing -2.28% at the moment leaves the stock -29.72% off its SMA200. CPRT registered -0.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -28.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $90.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $83.56.

The stock witnessed a -38.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.25%, and is -11.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.36% over the week and 7.59% over the month.

Copart Inc. (CPRT) has around 7327 employees, a market worth around $13.19B and $2.23B in sales. and $2.23B in sales Current P/E ratio is 19.11 and Fwd P/E is 18.81. Profit margin for the company is 32.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.14% and -43.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.70%).

Copart Inc. (CPRT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Copart Inc. (CPRT) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Copart Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.76 with sales reaching $615.55M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 40.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.60% year-over-year.

Copart Inc. (CPRT) Top Institutional Holders

948 institutions hold shares in Copart Inc. (CPRT), with 31.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.29% while institutional investors hold 93.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 224.36M, and float is at 202.65M with Short Float at 2.32%. Institutions hold 80.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 23.89 million shares valued at $2.17 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.22% of the CPRT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 18.39 million shares valued at $1.67 billion to account for 7.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 8.61 million shares representing 3.69% and valued at over $783.36 million, while Principal Financial Group, Inc. holds 2.84% of the shares totaling 6.63 million with a market value of $603.11 million.

Copart Inc. (CPRT) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Copart Inc. (CPRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Englander Daniel J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Englander Daniel J sold 59,808 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 19 at a price of $60.25 per share for a total of $3.6 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235128.0 shares.

Copart Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 19 that Englander Daniel J (Director) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 19 and was made at $71.12 per share for $3.56 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 235128.0 shares of the CPRT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 18, Englander Daniel J (Director) disposed off 20,192 shares at an average price of $62.33 for $1.26 million. The insider now directly holds 345,128 shares of Copart Inc. (CPRT).

Copart Inc. (CPRT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rush Enterprises Inc. (RUSHA) that is trading -28.35% down over the past 12 months. Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) is -17.98% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.34% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.81 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.33.