Is Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) Getting More Institutional Investors?

Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) is -51.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.42 and a high of $15.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The PGRE stock was last observed hovering at around $6.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1%.

Currently trading at $6.76, the stock is -36.90% and -47.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.84 million and changing -1.46% at the moment leaves the stock -49.53% off its SMA200. PGRE registered -52.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -48.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.35.

The stock witnessed a -53.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -50.91%, and is -14.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.70% over the week and 7.27% over the month.

Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) has around 317 employees, a market worth around $1.46B and $769.20M in sales. and $769.20M in sales Fwd P/E is 450.67. Profit margin for the company is -4.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.30% and -55.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.60%).

Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) Analyst Forecasts

Paramount Group Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $190.38M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -521.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.70% in year-over-year returns.

Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) Top Institutional Holders

266 institutions hold shares in Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE), with 33.95M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.92% while institutional investors hold 83.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 215.73M, and float is at 193.66M with Short Float at 2.28%. Institutions hold 71.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 28.6 million shares valued at $398.11 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.57% of the PGRE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Norges Bank Investment Management with 19.88 million shares valued at $276.76 million to account for 8.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 13.71 million shares representing 6.03% and valued at over $190.88 million, while Long Pond Capital, LP holds 4.50% of the shares totaling 10.23 million with a market value of $142.41 million.

Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Otto-Bernstein Katharina, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Otto-Bernstein Katharina bought 110,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $9.75 per share for a total of $1.07 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12.27 million shares.

Paramount Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 27 that Otto-Bernstein Katharina (Director) bought a total of 33,363 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 27 and was made at $13.49 per share for $450067.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12.16 million shares of the PGRE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 27, Otto Maren (10% Owner) disposed off 5,663 shares at an average price of $13.49 for $76394.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE).

Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) that is trading -47.15% down over the past 12 months. W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) is -43.60% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.51% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.05 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.52.