Is QEP Resources Inc. (QEP) Getting More Institutional Investors?

QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE: QEP) is -91.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.38 and a high of $8.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The QEP stock was last observed hovering at around $0.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.55% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 49.33% higher than the price target low of $0.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.38, the stock is -71.17% and -84.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.93 million and changing -6.43% at the moment leaves the stock -90.25% off its SMA200. QEP registered -94.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -91.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.3950 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.8760.

The stock witnessed a -85.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -91.10%, and is -32.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 29.02% over the week and 32.82% over the month.

QEP Resources Inc. (QEP) has around 248 employees, a market worth around $90.59M and $1.21B in sales. and $1.21B in sales Fwd P/E is 5.15. Profit margin for the company is -8.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.29% and -95.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

QEP Resources Inc. (QEP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for QEP Resources Inc. (QEP) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

QEP Resources Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $306.83M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 90.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -35.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -42.40% in year-over-year returns.

QEP Resources Inc. (QEP) Top Institutional Holders

359 institutions hold shares in QEP Resources Inc. (QEP), with 4.65M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.10% while institutional investors hold 110.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 237.70M, and float is at 232.52M with Short Float at 10.76%. Institutions hold 109.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 22.16 million shares valued at $172.66 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.31% of the QEP Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Credit Suisse Ag/ with 22.08 million shares valued at $172.04 million to account for 9.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 21.39 million shares representing 8.99% and valued at over $166.63 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 7.47% of the shares totaling 17.79 million with a market value of $138.58 million.

QEP Resources Inc. (QEP) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at QEP Resources Inc. (QEP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by TRICE DAVID A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that TRICE DAVID A bought 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $0.60 per share for a total of $18000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 180000.0 shares.

QEP Resources Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that TRICE DAVID A (Director) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $1.70 per share for $25485.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 150000.0 shares of the QEP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04, TRICE DAVID A (Director) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $2.07 for $41400.0. The insider now directly holds 135,000 shares of QEP Resources Inc. (QEP).

QEP Resources Inc. (QEP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include WPX Energy Inc. (WPX) that is trading -76.04% down over the past 12 months. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) is -45.53% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 31.06% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 17.25 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.75.