Is Sasol Limited (SSL) Getting More Institutional Investors?

Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) is -93.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.60 and a high of $34.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The SSL stock was last observed hovering at around $1.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27%.

Currently trading at $1.34, the stock is -82.33% and -90.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.73 million and changing -16.77% at the moment leaves the stock -92.82% off its SMA200. SSL registered -95.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -93.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.54.

The stock witnessed a -90.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -93.83%, and is -54.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 25.00% over the week and 12.74% over the month.

Sasol Limited (SSL) has around 31363 employees, a market worth around $984.58M and $11.69B in sales. Fwd P/E is 0.60. Profit margin for the company is -3.20%. Distance from 52-week low is -16.25% and -96.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.50%).

Sasol Limited (SSL) Analyst Forecasts

Sasol Limited quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -51.10% this year.

Sasol Limited (SSL) Top Institutional Holders

149 institutions hold shares in Sasol Limited (SSL), with institutional investors hold 2.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 734.76M, and float is at 597.84M with Short Float at 0.10%. Institutions hold 2.12% of the Float.

Sasol Limited (SSL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TOTAL S.A. (TOT) that is trading -48.58% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.46% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 582050.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.39.