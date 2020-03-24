Companies

Is Sasol Limited (SSL) Getting More Institutional Investors?

By Andrew Francis

Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) is -93.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.60 and a high of $34.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The SSL stock was last observed hovering at around $1.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27%.

Currently trading at $1.34, the stock is -82.33% and -90.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.73 million and changing -16.77% at the moment leaves the stock -92.82% off its SMA200. SSL registered -95.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -93.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.54.

The stock witnessed a -90.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -93.83%, and is -54.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 25.00% over the week and 12.74% over the month.

Sasol Limited (SSL) has around 31363 employees, a market worth around $984.58M and $11.69B in sales. and $11.69B in sales Fwd P/E is 0.60. Profit margin for the company is -3.20%. Distance from 52-week low is -16.25% and -96.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.50%).

Sasol Limited (SSL) Analyst Forecasts

Sasol Limited quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -51.10% this year.

Sasol Limited (SSL) Top Institutional Holders

149 institutions hold shares in Sasol Limited (SSL), with institutional investors hold 2.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 734.76M, and float is at 597.84M with Short Float at 0.10%. Institutions hold 2.12% of the Float.

Sasol Limited (SSL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TOTAL S.A. (TOT) that is trading -48.58% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.46% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 582050.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.39.

Companies

Are we looking at the next cheap bargain in Intel Corporation (INTC)?

Sue Brooks - 0
Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) is -17.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.86 and a high of...
Read more
Companies

Will Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Winifred Gerald - 0
Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) is -70.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.01 and a...
Read more
Companies

Is there a cornucopia of returns in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) And The Stars Group Inc. (TSG)

Andrew Francis - 0
NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE: NG) shares are -19.75% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 6.68% or $0.45 higher in the latest...
Read more

Read More

Are we looking at the next cheap bargain in MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP)?

Companies Richard Addington - 0
MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE: MGP) is -37.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.52 and a...
Read more

These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: International Paper Company (IP), Raytheon Company (RTN)

Markets Richard Addington - 0
International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) shares are -25.80% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.68% or -$1.94 lower in the latest...
Read more

Recent

Top attractive stock of the week – MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI)

Companies Winifred Gerald - 0
MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) is -4.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $70.47 and a high...
Read more

Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Cree Inc. (CREE), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH)

Companies Winifred Gerald - 0
Cree Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) shares are -14.13% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.93% or $0.75 higher in the latest trading...
Read more

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) Vs. Hologic Inc. (HOLX): Which Is Riskier?

Markets Winifred Gerald - 0
The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) shares are -30.99% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.59% or $4.01 higher in...
Read more

About Us

Categories

Companies

Finance

Industry

Markets

Pages

Privacy Policy

Our Team

Contact Us