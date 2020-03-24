It makes sense to watch Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) And Newell Brands Inc. (NWL)

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU) shares are -56.77% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.00% or $0.0 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +5.83% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -57.95% down YTD and -58.06% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -19.21% and -51.53% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 12, 2019, Exane BNP Paribas recommended the FCAU stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Evercore ISI had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on December 18, 2019. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.00 to suggest that the FCAU stock is a “Strong Sell. 1 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 12 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $6.35 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $16.95. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 62.54.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 4.30% in the current quarter to $0.44, up from the $0.44 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.59, down -1.50% from $2.73 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.29 and $0.6. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.72 for the next year.

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL), on the other hand, is trading around $10.55 with a market cap of $4.47B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $20.35 and spell out a more modest performance – a 48.16% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.49 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NWL’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -5.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.16 billion. This represented a 66.27% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3.44 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.48 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.55 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $15.64 billion from $16.01 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.04 billion, significantly higher than the $680.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $779.1 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 43 times at Newell Brands Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 32 times and accounting for 3,757,727 shares. Insider sales totaled 204,266 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 11 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 21.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.76M shares after the latest sales, with -26,999.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.30% with a share float percentage of 419.74M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Newell Brands Inc. having a total of 802 institutions that hold shares in the company.