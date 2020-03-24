It makes sense to watch Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) And International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) shares are -42.27% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.66% or -$1.41 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -42.35% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -23.20% and -44.64% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 09, 2020, Wolfe Research recommended the JCI stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Deutsche Bank had Initiated the stock as a Buy on March 09, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the JCI stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $23.50 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $42.80. The forecasts give the Johnson Controls International plc stock a price target range of $52.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $29.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 54.81% or 18.97%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 5.30% in the current quarter to $0.44, up from the $0.32 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.49, up 1.40% from $1.96 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.63 and $0.82. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.79 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 60 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 75 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,171,242 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 899,874. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 126,233 and 91,691 in purchases and sales respectively.

Oliver George, a Chairman & CEO at the company, sold 22,086 shares worth $877112.0 at $39.71 per share on Feb 03. The Chairman & CEO had earlier sold another 22,350 JCI shares valued at $823847.0 on Mar 02. The shares were sold at $36.86 per share. Oliver George (Chairman & CEO) sold 21,982 shares at $40.99 per share on Jan 02 for a total of $901042.0 while Rushing Rodney M, (Pres. Bldg Solutions, North Am) sold 9,460 shares on Dec 11 for $402050.0 with each share fetching $42.50.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM), on the other hand, is trading around $94.77 with a market cap of $86.89B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $146.61 and spell out a more modest performance – a 35.36% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $13.31 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $14.77 billion, significantly lower than the $15.25 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $12.48 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 53 times at International Business Machines Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 11 times and accounting for 168,565 shares. Insider sales totaled 82,874 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 42 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -31.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 860.5k shares after the latest sales, with 24.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.90% with a share float percentage of 887.54M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with International Business Machines Corporation having a total of 2,646 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 73.44 million shares worth more than $9.84 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 62.13 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.33 billion and represent 6.99% of shares outstanding.