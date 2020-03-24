It makes sense to watch United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) And Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY)

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) shares are -21.49% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.67% or -$1.56 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +12.07% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -22.93% down YTD and -22.49% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 5.56% and -10.72% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 03, 2020, Deutsche Bank recommended the UPS stock is a Buy, while earlier, Stifel had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 10, 2020. 26 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the UPS stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 26 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $91.90 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $119.00. The forecasts give the United Parcel Service Inc. stock a price target range of $147.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $70.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 37.48% or -31.29%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $1.39, up from the $1.39 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $7.76, up 3.90% from $7.53 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.75 and $2.16. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $8.41 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 17 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 19 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 141,076 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 85,482. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 106,918 and 48,271 in purchases and sales respectively.

Brothers Norman M. Jr, a SVP, General Counsel & Sec at the company, sold 1,500 shares worth $159045.0 at $106.03 per share on May 01. The Chief Operating Officer had earlier sold another 1,500 UPS shares valued at $174641.0 on Nov 01. The shares were sold at $116.43 per share.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY), on the other hand, is trading around $7.25 with a market cap of $3.08B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $21.40 and spell out a more modest performance – a 66.12% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BPY’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 9.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $730.0 million. This represented a 65.02% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.09 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $3.07 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.37 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $624.0 million, significantly lower than the $1.36 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$4.3 billion.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.90% with a share float percentage of 424.34M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Brookfield Property Partners L.P. having a total of 258 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Brookfield Asset Management Inc. with over 81.72 million shares worth more than $1.49 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. held 18.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Royal Bank of Canada, with the investment firm holding over 38.3 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $700.04 million and represent 8.69% of shares outstanding.