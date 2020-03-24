Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL) And Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) Among Headliners

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE: KL) shares are -37.83% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 7.41% or $1.89 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +52.01% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -39.70% down YTD and -34.12% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 4.70% and -24.89% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 17, 2020, TD Securities recommended the KL stock is a Buy, while earlier, CIBC had Upgrade the stock as a Sector Outperform on March 19, 2020. 0 of the 3 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $27.40. The forecasts give the Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. stock a price target range of $40.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $37.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 31.5% or 25.95%.

Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK), on the other hand, is trading around $0.27 with a market cap of $14.26M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $4.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 93.25% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.48 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$17.91 million, significantly higher than the -$18.69 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$17.91 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Remark Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 12.87M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 26.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.90% with a share float percentage of 40.62M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Remark Holdings Inc. having a total of 27 institutions that hold shares in the company.