Markets

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL) And Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) Among Headliners

By Winifred Gerald

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE: KL) shares are -37.83% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 7.41% or $1.89 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +52.01% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -39.70% down YTD and -34.12% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 4.70% and -24.89% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 17, 2020, TD Securities recommended the KL stock is a Buy, while earlier, CIBC had Upgrade the stock as a Sector Outperform on March 19, 2020. 0 of the 3 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $27.40. The forecasts give the Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. stock a price target range of $40.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $37.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 31.5% or 25.95%.

Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK), on the other hand, is trading around $0.27 with a market cap of $14.26M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $4.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 93.25% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.48 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$17.91 million, significantly higher than the -$18.69 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$17.91 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Remark Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 12.87M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 26.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.90% with a share float percentage of 40.62M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Remark Holdings Inc. having a total of 27 institutions that hold shares in the company.

Markets

Summarizing The Case For People’s United Financial Inc. (PBCT), iQIYI Inc. (IQ)

Winifred Gerald - 0
People's United Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT) shares are -36.69% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.40% or -$1.11 lower in the...
Read more
Markets

Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) Vs. Fortinet Inc. (FTNT): Which Is Riskier?

Andrew Francis - 0
Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) shares are 427.82% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.78% or $0.05 higher in the latest trading...
Read more
Markets

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) Vs. Sysco Corporation (SYY): Updated Outlook

Richard Addington - 0
New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ: NYMT) shares are -69.66% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -12.90% or -$0.28 lower in...
Read more

Read More

Positives for Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX) as stock loss in recent trading

Finance Sue Brooks - 0
Comfort Systems USA Inc. (NYSE: FIX) is -1.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.27 and a...
Read more

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Vs. Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS): Which Is Riskier?

Finance Sue Brooks - 0
Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares are 8.23% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.01% or $0.1 higher in the latest...
Read more

Recent

Heat Check: Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML) Vs. Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR)

News Sue Brooks - 0
Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: STML) shares are -45.91% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.49% or -$0.27 lower in the latest...
Read more

Positives for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) as stock loss in recent trading

Finance Richard Addington - 0
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is -16.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $98.09 and a...
Read more

Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (GNMK)?

Industry Winifred Gerald - 0
GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) is 10.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.47 and a high...
Read more

About Us

Categories

Companies

Finance

Industry

Markets

Pages

Privacy Policy

Our Team

Contact Us