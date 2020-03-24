Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: LPI) stock Plunged by -1.77 yesterday

Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: LPI) is -86.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.36 and a high of $3.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The LPI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.78% off the consensus price target high of $5.54 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -60.0% lower than the price target low of $0.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.40, the stock is -47.56% and -72.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.53 million and changing -1.77% at the moment leaves the stock -82.75% off its SMA200. LPI registered -87.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -84.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.4109 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.3124.

The stock witnessed a -72.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -85.84%, and is -8.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.60% over the week and 32.99% over the month.

Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI) has around 280 employees, a market worth around $90.35M and $837.30M in sales. and $837.30M in sales Fwd P/E is 0.87. Profit margin for the company is -40.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.75% and -89.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.10%).

Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Laredo Petroleum Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.13 with sales reaching $200.38M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -206.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.10% in year-over-year returns.

Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI) Top Institutional Holders

257 institutions hold shares in Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI), with 8.66M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.74% while institutional investors hold 106.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 225.49M, and float is at 177.27M with Short Float at 15.58%. Institutions hold 102.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Warburg Pincus LLC with over 51.17 million shares valued at $146.86 million. The investor’s holdings represent 21.57% of the LPI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 30.03 million shares valued at $86.19 million to account for 12.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 20.32 million shares representing 8.57% and valued at over $58.33 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 5.89% of the shares totaling 13.97 million with a market value of $40.09 million.

Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PIGOTT M. JASON, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that PIGOTT M. JASON bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $1.00 per share for a total of $100000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.02 million shares.

Laredo Petroleum Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that Albrecht William E (Director) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $0.99 per share for $99485.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 100000.0 shares of the LPI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 12, WARBURG PINCUS LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 69,874 shares at an average price of $2.76 for $192852.0. The insider now directly holds 51,170,146 shares of Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI).

Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ring Energy Inc. (REI) that is trading -89.03% down over the past 12 months. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) is -56.40% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.82% from the last report on Apr 29, 2019 to stand at a total of 23.52 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.95.