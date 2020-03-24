Major Institutional Investor Trades Millions of Eldorado Resorts Inc. (ERI)

Eldorado Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) is -82.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.02 and a high of $70.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The ERI stock was last observed hovering at around $8.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.62% off its average median price target of $69.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.95% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 30.4% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.44, the stock is -66.76% and -79.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.94 million and changing 18.37% at the moment leaves the stock -78.10% off its SMA200. ERI registered -78.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -75.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $49.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $47.48.

The stock witnessed a -84.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -81.97%, and is -24.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 44.01% over the week and 24.46% over the month.

Eldorado Resorts Inc. (ERI) has around 18600 employees, a market worth around $742.18M and $2.53B in sales. and $2.53B in sales Current P/E ratio is 10.15 and Fwd P/E is 3.49. Profit margin for the company is 3.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 73.42% and -85.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.70%).

Eldorado Resorts Inc. (ERI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Eldorado Resorts Inc. (ERI) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Eldorado Resorts Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.3 with sales reaching $587.09M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 252.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.50% in year-over-year returns.

Eldorado Resorts Inc. (ERI) Top Institutional Holders

320 institutions hold shares in Eldorado Resorts Inc. (ERI), with 13.42M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.25% while institutional investors hold 129.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 71.09M, and float is at 61.85M with Short Float at 33.65%. Institutions hold 107.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 10.49 million shares valued at $625.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.49% of the ERI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 9.63 million shares valued at $574.17 million to account for 12.37% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 5.9 million shares representing 7.58% and valued at over $351.69 million, while Canyon Capital Advisors LLC holds 6.75% of the shares totaling 5.25 million with a market value of $313.15 million.

Eldorado Resorts Inc. (ERI) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Eldorado Resorts Inc. (ERI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Recreational Enterprises, Inc., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Recreational Enterprises, Inc. sold 171,542 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 at a price of $6.97 per share for a total of $1.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8.6 million shares.

Eldorado Resorts Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that Recreational Enterprises, Inc. (10% Owner) sold a total of 2,354,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $11.68 per share for $27.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8.78 million shares of the ERI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 19, Wagner Roger P (Director) disposed off 24,305 shares at an average price of $53.64 for $1.3 million. The insider now directly holds 110,000 shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc. (ERI).

Eldorado Resorts Inc. (ERI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Full House Resorts Inc. (FLL) that is trading -59.70% down over the past 12 months. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR) is -30.45% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.34% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 20.74 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.44.