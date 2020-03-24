Major Institutional Investor Trades Millions of Old Republic International Corporation (ORI)

Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI) is -44.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.88 and a high of $24.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The ORI stock was last observed hovering at around $13.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.07% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.58% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 52.58% higher than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.33, the stock is -34.15% and -42.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.31 million and changing -7.99% at the moment leaves the stock -44.15% off its SMA200. ORI registered -37.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -46.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.33.

The stock witnessed a -46.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -44.63%, and is -23.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.25% over the week and 7.88% over the month.

Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) has around 9000 employees, a market worth around $3.70B and $6.61B in sales. and $6.61B in sales Current P/E ratio is 3.51 and Fwd P/E is 6.84. Profit margin for the company is 16.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.79% and -48.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.10%).

Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Old Republic International Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.48 with sales reaching $1.56B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 184.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.40% in year-over-year returns.

Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) Top Institutional Holders

552 institutions hold shares in Old Republic International Corporation (ORI), with 18.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.94% while institutional investors hold 83.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 300.32M, and float is at 285.89M with Short Float at 0.94%. Institutions hold 78.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 33.18 million shares valued at $742.29 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.92% of the ORI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 27.7 million shares valued at $619.76 million to account for 9.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 21.29 million shares representing 7.01% and valued at over $476.15 million, while Victory Capital Management Inc. holds 2.36% of the shares totaling 7.18 million with a market value of $160.62 million.

Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KOVALESKI CHARLES J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that KOVALESKI CHARLES J bought 200 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $18.25 per share for a total of $3650.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8005.0 shares.

Old Republic International Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that REED GLENN W (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $20.97 per share for $104850.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10609.0 shares of the ORI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 28, WALKER STEVEN R (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $19.69 for $98450.0. The insider now directly holds 25,000 shares of Old Republic International Corporation (ORI).

Old Republic International Corporation (ORI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include RLI Corp. (RLI) that is trading 9.97% up over the past 12 months. Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (HALL) is -56.02% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -13.76% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.53 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.46.