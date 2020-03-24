Major Institutional Investor Trades Millions of Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) is -37.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $53.64 and a high of $82.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The RY stock was last observed hovering at around $54.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.9% off its average median price target of $111.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.31% off the consensus price target high of $111.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 55.31% higher than the price target low of $111.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $49.61, the stock is -27.69% and -34.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.62 million and changing -8.99% at the moment leaves the stock -36.71% off its SMA200. RY registered -34.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -38.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $75.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $78.25.

The stock witnessed a -39.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.32%, and is -17.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.04% over the week and 5.18% over the month.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) has around 82491 employees, a market worth around $69.30B and $28.56B in sales. and $28.56B in sales Current P/E ratio is 7.99 and Fwd P/E is 7.40. Profit margin for the company is 31.20%. Distance from 52-week low is -7.51% and -40.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.90%).

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Analyst Forecasts

Royal Bank of Canada quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.6 with sales reaching $8.32B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.90% in year-over-year returns.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Top Institutional Holders

908 institutions hold shares in Royal Bank of Canada (RY), with 128.04k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.01% while institutional investors hold 48.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.40B, and float is at 1.40B with Short Float at 0.34%. Institutions hold 48.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Royal Bank of Canada with over 73.86 million shares valued at $5.85 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 5.19% of the RY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Bank of Montreal/Can/ with 62.59 million shares valued at $4.96 billion to account for 4.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 42.0 million shares representing 2.95% and valued at over $3.33 billion, while TD Asset Management, Inc holds 2.12% of the shares totaling 30.23 million with a market value of $2.39 billion.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -33.06% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -33.54% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.33 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.35.