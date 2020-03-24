Major Institutional Investor Trades Millions of TC Energy Corporation (TRP)

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP) is -37.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.37 and a high of $57.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The TRP stock was last observed hovering at around $36.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.08%.

Currently trading at $33.51, the stock is -29.22% and -35.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.59 million and changing -8.42% at the moment leaves the stock -34.15% off its SMA200. TRP registered -26.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -35.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $51.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $50.81.

The stock witnessed a -41.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.26%, and is -12.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.40% over the week and 8.51% over the month.

TC Energy Corporation (TRP) has around 7305 employees, a market worth around $28.66B and $9.14B in sales. and $9.14B in sales Current P/E ratio is 11.37 and Fwd P/E is 11.83. Profit margin for the company is 30.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.52% and -42.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.60%).

TC Energy Corporation (TRP) Analyst Forecasts

TC Energy Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.67 with sales reaching $2.38B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -12.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -10.90% in year-over-year returns.

TC Energy Corporation (TRP) Top Institutional Holders

799 institutions hold shares in TC Energy Corporation (TRP), with 507.06k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.05% while institutional investors hold 68.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 855.39M, and float is at 855.39M with Short Float at 0.97%. Institutions hold 68.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Royal Bank of Canada with over 78.12 million shares valued at $4.16 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.32% of the TRP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 36.66 million shares valued at $1.95 billion to account for 3.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bank of Montreal/Can/ which holds 33.27 million shares representing 3.55% and valued at over $1.77 billion, while Capital Research Global Investors holds 3.49% of the shares totaling 32.73 million with a market value of $1.75 billion.