Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) dip is a big Buy opportunity

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) is -40.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $47.27 and a high of $95.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The MTCH stock was last observed hovering at around $47.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.36% off its average median price target of $90.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.29% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 25.06% higher than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $48.71, the stock is -21.46% and -34.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.85 million and changing 2.87% at the moment leaves the stock -34.89% off its SMA200. MTCH registered -15.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $73.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $74.70.

The stock witnessed a -33.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.03%, and is -10.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.62% over the week and 8.36% over the month.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) has around 1700 employees, a market worth around $14.11B and $2.05B in sales. and $2.05B in sales Current P/E ratio is 26.60 and Fwd P/E is 19.42. Profit margin for the company is 26.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.05% and -48.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (32.80%).

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Analyst Forecasts

Match Group Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.34 with sales reaching $546.78M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 17.90% in year-over-year returns.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Top Institutional Holders

531 institutions hold shares in Match Group Inc. (MTCH), with 73.64M shares held by insiders accounting for 26.04% while institutional investors hold 148.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 289.66M, and float is at 53.87M with Short Float at 38.17%. Institutions hold 109.76% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Sands Capital Management, Inc. with over 12.13 million shares valued at $996.03 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.04% of the MTCH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 6.74 million shares valued at $553.07 million to account for 9.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 6.06 million shares representing 8.51% and valued at over $497.29 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 6.65% of the shares totaling 4.73 million with a market value of $388.66 million.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at Match Group Inc. (MTCH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dubey Sharmistha, the company’s President. SEC filings show that Dubey Sharmistha sold 144,221 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 19 at a price of $76.35 per share for a total of $11.01 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66361.0 shares.

Match Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 16 that Eigenmann Philip D (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 7,057 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 16 and was made at $84.49 per share for $596246.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the MTCH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 15, Sine Jared F. (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 18,488 shares at an average price of $82.28 for $1.52 million. The insider now directly holds 31,364 shares of Match Group Inc. (MTCH).