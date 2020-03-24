Morgan Stanley (MS) is attracting new Institutional Money

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is -45.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.20 and a high of $57.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The MS stock was last observed hovering at around $29.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.86% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.41% off the consensus price target high of $76.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are 13.09% higher than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.81, the stock is -30.07% and -42.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 25.54 million and changing -6.27% at the moment leaves the stock -39.44% off its SMA200. MS registered -33.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -36.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $48.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $45.84.

The stock witnessed a -46.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -45.32%, and is -12.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.38% over the week and 8.21% over the month.

Morgan Stanley (MS) has around 60431 employees, a market worth around $44.23B and $53.82B in sales. and $53.82B in sales Current P/E ratio is 5.36 and Fwd P/E is 4.78. Profit margin for the company is 15.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.24% and -51.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.80%).

Morgan Stanley (MS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Morgan Stanley (MS) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Morgan Stanley is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/15/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.42 with sales reaching $10.71B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.10% in year-over-year returns.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Top Institutional Holders

1,503 institutions hold shares in Morgan Stanley (MS), with 386.59M shares held by insiders accounting for 24.17% while institutional investors hold 82.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.59B, and float is at 1.21B with Short Float at 3.15%. Institutions hold 62.50% of the Float.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at Morgan Stanley (MS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LUCZO STEPHEN J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LUCZO STEPHEN J bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $44.97 per share for a total of $2.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 171000.0 shares.

Morgan Stanley disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 21 that LUCZO STEPHEN J (Director) bought a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 21 and was made at $53.00 per share for $2.65 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 121000.0 shares of the MS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 27, WIRTH PAUL C (Deputy Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $49.62 for $1.24 million. The insider now directly holds 146,816 shares of Morgan Stanley (MS).

Morgan Stanley (MS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is -33.06% lower over the past 12 months. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) is -28.87% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 56.51% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 16.62 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.51.