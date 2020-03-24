Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) dip is a big Buy opportunity

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) is -80.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.50 and a high of $31.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The MUR stock was last observed hovering at around $5.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $11.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.41% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 33.75% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.30, the stock is -58.45% and -72.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.93 million and changing -3.81% at the moment leaves the stock -75.64% off its SMA200. MUR registered -81.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -77.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.66.

The stock witnessed a -75.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -79.20%, and is -19.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.69% over the week and 14.43% over the month.

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) has around 822 employees, a market worth around $816.40M and $2.82B in sales. and $2.82B in sales Current P/E ratio is 10.79. Profit margin for the company is 40.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.78% and -82.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Murphy Oil Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06 with sales reaching $693.18M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 187.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.00% in year-over-year returns.

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) Top Institutional Holders

416 institutions hold shares in Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR), with 9.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.24% while institutional investors hold 110.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 154.04M, and float is at 143.67M with Short Float at 10.03%. Institutions hold 103.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital International Investors with over 20.4 million shares valued at $546.78 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.98% of the MUR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 16.75 million shares valued at $448.93 million to account for 10.65% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 15.29 million shares representing 9.73% and valued at over $409.85 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 9.04% of the shares totaling 14.21 million with a market value of $380.82 million.

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) Insider Activity

A total of 85 insider transactions have happened at Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 38 and purchases happening 47 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GARDNER JOHN B, the company’s Vice President & Treasurer. SEC filings show that GARDNER JOHN B bought 9,365 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 19 at a price of $5.33 per share for a total of $49898.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 22845.0 shares.

Murphy Oil Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 18 that Schmale Neal E (Director) bought a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 18 and was made at $4.97 per share for $198608.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 216809.0 shares of the MUR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 18, BOTNER E TED (Vice President & Secretary) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $4.93 for $49294.0. The insider now directly holds 10,000 shares of Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR).

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) that is trading -61.46% down over the past 12 months. Hess Corporation (HES) is -50.79% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 19.22% from the last report on Apr 29, 2019 to stand at a total of 11.64 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.89.