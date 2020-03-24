New Big Money Means Enbridge Inc. (ENB) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB) is -40.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.57 and a high of $43.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The ENB stock was last observed hovering at around $25.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.89% off its average median price target of $39.01 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.04% off the consensus price target high of $47.52 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are 17.05% higher than the price target low of $28.62 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.74, the stock is -28.77% and -37.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.25 million and changing -7.37% at the moment leaves the stock -34.98% off its SMA200. ENB registered -35.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -32.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.45.

The stock witnessed a -43.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.30%, and is -13.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.55% over the week and 8.65% over the month.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) has around 11300 employees, a market worth around $45.48B and $34.52B in sales. and $34.52B in sales Current P/E ratio is 13.07 and Fwd P/E is 12.22. Profit margin for the company is 10.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.18% and -44.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.30%).

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Enbridge Inc. (ENB) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Enbridge Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.55 with sales reaching $10.14B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 81.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.60% in year-over-year returns.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) Top Institutional Holders

1,434 institutions hold shares in Enbridge Inc. (ENB), with 2.94M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.14% while institutional investors hold 60.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.92B, and float is at 1.92B with Short Float at 0.95%. Institutions hold 60.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Royal Bank of Canada with over 139.51 million shares valued at $5.55 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 6.89% of the ENB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Capital International Investors with 127.7 million shares valued at $5.08 billion to account for 6.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 63.27 million shares representing 3.12% and valued at over $2.52 billion, while Bank of Montreal/Can/ holds 2.47% of the shares totaling 50.0 million with a market value of $1.99 billion.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Enbridge Inc. (ENB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Monaco Albert. SEC filings show that Monaco Albert bought 7,848 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05, 2019 at a price of $49.81 per share for a total of $390909.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 824530.0 shares.

Enbridge Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 26 that Yardley William T. sold a total of 14,900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 26, 2019 and was made at $36.98 per share for $550965.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 94770.0 shares of the ENB stock.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hess Corporation (HES) that is trading -50.79% down over the past 12 months. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is -54.31% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.7% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 19.59 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.69.