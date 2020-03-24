New Big Money Means Livent Corporation (LTHM) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) is -50.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.79 and a high of $13.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The LTHM stock was last observed hovering at around $4.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.76% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.1% off the consensus price target high of $10.50 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 30.17% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.19, the stock is -45.81% and -52.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.04 million and changing -15.35% at the moment leaves the stock -44.99% off its SMA200. LTHM registered -67.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -42.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.60.

The stock witnessed a -58.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -52.44%, and is -23.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.77% over the week and 11.66% over the month.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) has around 800 employees, a market worth around $642.83M and $388.40M in sales. and $388.40M in sales Current P/E ratio is 12.22 and Fwd P/E is 10.58. Profit margin for the company is 12.90%. Distance from 52-week low is -12.53% and -69.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.30%).

Livent Corporation (LTHM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Livent Corporation (LTHM) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Livent Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $92.43M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -60.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.00% in year-over-year returns.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) Top Institutional Holders

408 institutions hold shares in Livent Corporation (LTHM), with 767.86k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.53% while institutional investors hold 106.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 153.42M, and float is at 145.21M with Short Float at 15.43%. Institutions hold 106.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 22.48 million shares valued at $192.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.40% of the LTHM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 15.7 million shares valued at $134.23 million to account for 10.75% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 11.81 million shares representing 8.09% and valued at over $100.96 million, while FMR, LLC holds 4.36% of the shares totaling 6.36 million with a market value of $54.37 million.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Livent Corporation (LTHM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 4 times.