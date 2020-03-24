New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) Vs. Sysco Corporation (SYY): Updated Outlook

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ: NYMT) shares are -69.66% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -12.90% or -$0.28 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +60.17% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -70.51% down YTD and -69.59% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -32.98% and -69.86% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 06, 2019, Ladenburg Thalmann recommended the NYMT stock is a Buy, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Initiated the stock as a Neutral on February 21, 2020. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the NYMT stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.89 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $6.22. The forecasts give the New York Mortgage Trust Inc. stock a price target range of $7.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 73.0% or 62.2%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 17.60% in the current quarter to $0.19, down from the $0.21 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.77, up 126.50% from $0.64 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.18 and $0.2. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.79 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 19 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 4 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 803,524 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 49,496. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 706,749 and 23,680 in purchases and sales respectively.

Mumma Steven R, a CEO at the company, bought 32,000 shares worth $128640.0 at $4.02 per share on Mar 13. The Chief Financial Officer had earlier bought another 7,500 NYMT shares valued at $30000.0 on Mar 13. The shares were bought at $4.00 per share. Reese Nathan R (Chief Operating Officer) bought 5,000 shares at $4.22 per share on Mar 13 for a total of $21099.0 while Serrano Jason T, (President) bought 60,000 shares on Mar 13 for $234759.0 with each share fetching $3.91.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY), on the other hand, is trading around $36.27 with a market cap of $15.53B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $76.14 and spell out a more modest performance – a 52.36% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.73 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Sysco Corporation (SYY) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SYY’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 4.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $2.28 billion. This represented a 84.85% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $15.03 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.74 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.51 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $19.37 billion from $18.96 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $754.47 million, significantly lower than the $917.79 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $361.09 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 73 times at Sysco Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 46 times and accounting for 742,824 shares. Insider sales totaled 670,454 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 27 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 19.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.21M shares after the latest sales, with 7.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.90%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sysco Corporation having a total of 1,668 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 47.29 million shares worth more than $4.05 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 33.58 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.87 billion and represent 6.60% of shares outstanding.