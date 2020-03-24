Noble Corporation plc (NE) makes 25.00% gain – What does that mean for its investors?

Noble Corporation plc (NYSE: NE) is -73.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.20 and a high of $3.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The NE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $0.40 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.59% off the consensus price target high of $3.40 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -220.0% lower than the price target low of $0.10 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.32, the stock is -28.83% and -56.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.72 million and changing -6.50% at the moment leaves the stock -75.02% off its SMA200. NE registered -88.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -82.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.7257 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.2927.

The stock witnessed a -60.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -72.46%, and is 25.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 27.82% over the week and 22.38% over the month.

Noble Corporation plc (NE) has around 2000 employees, a market worth around $80.99M and $1.31B in sales. and $1.31B in sales Profit margin for the company is -53.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.50% and -89.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.00%).

Noble Corporation plc (NE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Noble Corporation plc (NE) is a “Underweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.60, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 10 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Noble Corporation plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.37 with sales reaching $275.77M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.10% in year-over-year returns.

Noble Corporation plc (NE) Top Institutional Holders

244 institutions hold shares in Noble Corporation plc (NE), with 4.46M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.79% while institutional investors hold 85.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 249.20M, and float is at 245.35M with Short Float at 13.61%. Institutions hold 84.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 39.97 million shares valued at $48.76 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.00% of the NE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Contrarius Investment Management Limited with 24.19 million shares valued at $29.51 million to account for 9.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Firefly Value Partners, LP which holds 22.71 million shares representing 9.09% and valued at over $27.7 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 8.82% of the shares totaling 22.04 million with a market value of $26.89 million.

Noble Corporation plc (NE) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at Noble Corporation plc (NE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by EDWARDS JULIE H, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that EDWARDS JULIE H bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 30 at a price of $1.24 per share for a total of $30990.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 189302.0 shares.

Noble Corporation plc (NE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) that is trading -85.62% down over the past 12 months. Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) is -74.06% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.06% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 31.69 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.23.