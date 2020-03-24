Nucor Corporation (NUE) â€“ key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) is -49.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.52 and a high of $61.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The NUE stock was last observed hovering at around $30.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.21%.

Currently trading at $28.42, the stock is -24.67% and -36.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.66 million and changing -7.22% at the moment leaves the stock -44.56% off its SMA200. NUE registered -50.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $44.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $51.15.

The stock witnessed a -41.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -49.73%, and is -7.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.28% over the week and 7.14% over the month.

Nucor Corporation (NUE) has around 26800 employees, a market worth around $8.63B and $22.59B in sales. and $22.59B in sales Current P/E ratio is 6.86 and Fwd P/E is 8.00. Profit margin for the company is 5.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.25% and -53.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.10%).

Nucor Corporation (NUE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nucor Corporation (NUE) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nucor Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/16/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.92 with sales reaching $5.41B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -44.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -10.80% in year-over-year returns.

Nucor Corporation (NUE) Top Institutional Holders

1,043 institutions hold shares in Nucor Corporation (NUE), with 1.88M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.63% while institutional investors hold 82.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 303.50M, and float is at 298.37M with Short Float at 2.50%. Institutions hold 81.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 37.68 million shares valued at $2.12 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.52% of the NUE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co with 28.21 million shares valued at $1.59 billion to account for 9.37% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 22.46 million shares representing 7.46% and valued at over $1.26 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 6.42% of the shares totaling 19.33 million with a market value of $1.09 billion.

Nucor Corporation (NUE) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at Nucor Corporation (NUE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 39 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FERRIOLA JOHN J, the company’s Chairman and CEO. SEC filings show that FERRIOLA JOHN J sold 3,203 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 28 at a price of $54.00 per share for a total of $172962.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 453954.0 shares.

Nucor Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 25 that FELDMAN CRAIG A. (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 10,697 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 25 and was made at $54.06 per share for $578322.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 67998.0 shares of the NUE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 24, NAPOLITAN RAYMOND S JR (Executive Vice President) disposed off 8,000 shares at an average price of $52.67 for $421334.0. The insider now directly holds 134,483 shares of Nucor Corporation (NUE).

Nucor Corporation (NUE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United States Steel Corporation (X) that is trading -71.50% down over the past 12 months. Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) is -47.34% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.34% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.35 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.89.