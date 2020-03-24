Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) picks momentum as shares drop -15.52%

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) is -89.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.10 and a high of $38.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The OVV stock was last observed hovering at around $2.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $5.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.1% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -8.89% lower than the price target low of $2.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.45, the stock is -64.62% and -81.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.52 million and changing -0.41% at the moment leaves the stock -87.90% off its SMA200. OVV registered -93.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -89.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.14.

The stock witnessed a -84.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -89.09%, and is -15.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.07% over the week and 23.34% over the month.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) has around 2571 employees, a market worth around $636.41M and $7.54B in sales. and $7.54B in sales Current P/E ratio is 0.40 and Fwd P/E is 1.30. Profit margin for the company is 3.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.67% and -93.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.80%).

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) is a “Hold”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 18 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ovintiv Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.51 with sales reaching $1.74B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -83.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 40.90% in year-over-year returns.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Top Institutional Holders

595 institutions hold shares in Ovintiv Inc. (OVV), with 2.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.81% while institutional investors hold 79.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 259.76M, and float is at 257.73M with Short Float at 7.77%. Institutions hold 79.33% of the Float.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Insider Activity

A total of 76 insider transactions have happened at Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 60 times.