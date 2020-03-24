Positives for Cerner Corporation (CERN) as stock loss in recent trading

Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN) is -25.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $54.54 and a high of $80.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The CERN stock was last observed hovering at around $56.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.85% off its average median price target of $79.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.65% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are 14.53% higher than the price target low of $64.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $54.70, the stock is -19.33% and -24.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.64 million and changing -3.27% at the moment leaves the stock -22.79% off its SMA200. CERN registered -3.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -20.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $72.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $70.76.

The stock witnessed a -28.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.99%, and is -9.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.52% over the week and 5.77% over the month.

Cerner Corporation (CERN) has around 27400 employees, a market worth around $17.17B and $5.69B in sales. and $5.69B in sales Current P/E ratio is 33.23 and Fwd P/E is 15.48. Profit margin for the company is 9.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.29% and -32.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.90%).

Cerner Corporation (CERN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cerner Corporation (CERN) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cerner Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.7 with sales reaching $1.44B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.50% in year-over-year returns.

Cerner Corporation (CERN) Top Institutional Holders

1,089 institutions hold shares in Cerner Corporation (CERN), with 11.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.55% while institutional investors hold 86.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 313.93M, and float is at 300.12M with Short Float at 3.54%. Institutions hold 83.62% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 33.45 million shares valued at $2.46 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.72% of the CERN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 23.52 million shares valued at $1.73 billion to account for 7.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation which holds 14.57 million shares representing 4.67% and valued at over $1.07 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.62% of the shares totaling 14.42 million with a market value of $1.06 billion.

Cerner Corporation (CERN) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Cerner Corporation (CERN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SIMS RANDY D, the company’s EVP, CLO & Secretary. SEC filings show that SIMS RANDY D sold 188,780 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 11 at a price of $80.00 per share for a total of $15.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52967.0 shares.

Cerner Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 07 that Trigg Donald (Exec. VP, Strategic Growth) sold a total of 17,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 07 and was made at $78.94 per share for $1.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7116.0 shares of the CERN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 06, Battaglioli Michael R. (VP & Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $79.40 for $794000.0. The insider now directly holds 226 shares of Cerner Corporation (CERN).

Cerner Corporation (CERN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DXC Technology Company (DXC) that is trading -83.15% down over the past 12 months. Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (STRM) is -48.69% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.15% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.17 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.21.