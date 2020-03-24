Positives for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD) as stock loss in recent trading

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: AMTD) is -41.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.70 and a high of $54.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The AMTD stock was last observed hovering at around $31.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.01%.

Currently trading at $29.06, the stock is -20.27% and -34.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.98 million and changing -6.47% at the moment leaves the stock -36.55% off its SMA200. AMTD registered -41.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $43.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $45.68.

The stock witnessed a -40.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -41.97%, and is -3.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.37% over the week and 9.24% over the month.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD) has around 9226 employees, a market worth around $15.51B and $5.79B in sales. and $5.79B in sales Current P/E ratio is 8.09 and Fwd P/E is 10.58. Profit margin for the company is 34.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.91% and -46.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.00%).

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD) Analyst Forecasts

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.78 with sales reaching $1.33B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 60.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -14.70% year-over-year.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD) Top Institutional Holders

599 institutions hold shares in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD), with 48.66M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.00% while institutional investors hold 98.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 533.79M, and float is at 491.99M with Short Float at 3.21%. Institutions hold 89.18% of the Float.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD) Insider Activity

A total of 63 insider transactions have happened at TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 50 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KOPLOW ELLEN L S, the company’s EVP, General Counsel and Sec. SEC filings show that KOPLOW ELLEN L S sold 17,241 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 17 at a price of $52.01 per share for a total of $896704.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that BOYLE STEPHEN J (President and CEO) sold a total of 18,180 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $52.25 per share for $949905.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 186522.0 shares of the AMTD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 12, Quirk Steven M. (EVP, Trader Group) disposed off 24,043 shares at an average price of $53.46 for $1.29 million. The insider now directly holds 101,120 shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD).

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -33.06% down over the past 12 months. Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) is -28.22% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 21.61% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 12.37 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.6.