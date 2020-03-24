Positives for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) as stock loss in recent trading

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) is -39.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.59 and a high of $59.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The TD stock was last observed hovering at around $36.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.08%.

Currently trading at $33.83, the stock is -26.78% and -35.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.28 million and changing -8.34% at the moment leaves the stock -39.28% off its SMA200. TD registered -38.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $51.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $55.60.

The stock witnessed a -40.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.68%, and is -13.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.85% over the week and 5.91% over the month.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) has around 89031 employees, a market worth around $61.26B and $28.86B in sales. and $28.86B in sales Current P/E ratio is 7.44 and Fwd P/E is 6.98. Profit margin for the company is 28.70%. Distance from 52-week low is -4.95% and -43.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.10%).

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Analyst Forecasts

The Toronto-Dominion Bank quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.16 with sales reaching $6.86B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.80% in year-over-year returns.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Top Institutional Holders

1,000 institutions hold shares in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD), with 922.18k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.05% while institutional investors hold 55.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.81B, and float is at 1.81B with Short Float at 0.27%. Institutions hold 55.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Royal Bank of Canada with over 145.5 million shares valued at $8.17 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.02% of the TD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Bank of Montreal/Can/ with 70.52 million shares valued at $3.96 billion to account for 3.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 53.4 million shares representing 2.94% and valued at over $3.0 billion, while TD Asset Management, Inc holds 2.14% of the shares totaling 38.74 million with a market value of $2.17 billion.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) that is trading -51.40% down over the past 12 months. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -47.73% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -18.33% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.68 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.67.