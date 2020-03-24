Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG) turns bullish with gain of 0.15 points

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE: PVG) is -48.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.05 and a high of $13.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The PVG stock was last observed hovering at around $5.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $7.86 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.69% off the consensus price target high of $13.75 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 16.35% higher than the price target low of $6.79 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.68, the stock is -18.30% and -34.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.71 million and changing 2.71% at the moment leaves the stock -45.69% off its SMA200. PVG registered -33.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -52.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.44.

The stock witnessed a -27.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -45.12%, and is -0.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.31% over the week and 13.86% over the month.

Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG) has around 647 employees, a market worth around $1.05B and $484.54M in sales. and $484.54M in sales Current P/E ratio is 25.82 and Fwd P/E is 11.36. Distance from 52-week low is 40.25% and -58.93% from its 52-week high.

Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pretium Resources Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.06 with sales reaching $83.48M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 116.70% this year.

Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG) Top Institutional Holders

253 institutions hold shares in Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG), with 3.08M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.66% while institutional investors hold 75.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 185.38M, and float is at 184.82M with Short Float at 6.10%. Institutions hold 74.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 21.27 million shares valued at $236.78 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.48% of the PVG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc. with 13.64 million shares valued at $151.81 million to account for 7.36% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 5.02 million shares representing 2.71% and valued at over $55.89 million, while Bank of Montreal/Can/ holds 2.65% of the shares totaling 4.91 million with a market value of $54.7 million.

Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include New Gold Inc. (NGD) that is trading -43.85% down over the past 12 months. B2Gold Corp. (BTG) is 3.81% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.35% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 11.31 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.85.