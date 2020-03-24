Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) makes 33.54% gain – What does that mean for its investors?

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) is 13.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.04 and a high of $23.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The RAD stock was last observed hovering at around $17.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11%.

Currently trading at $17.52, the stock is 16.36% and 26.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.85 million and changing -0.62% at the moment leaves the stock 78.06% off its SMA200. RAD registered 29.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 136.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.89.

The stock witnessed a 9.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 47.97%, and is 33.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.26% over the week and 17.69% over the month.

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) has around 53100 employees, a market worth around $1.04B and $21.58B in sales. and $21.58B in sales Fwd P/E is 61.69. Profit margin for the company is -1.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 247.62% and -26.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.20%).

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) is a “Underweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.60, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rite Aid Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/09/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.15 with sales reaching $5.59B over the same period., but quarterly earnings will post 0.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.80% in year-over-year returns.

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Top Institutional Holders

229 institutions hold shares in Rite Aid Corporation (RAD), with 1.53M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.86% while institutional investors hold 49.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 59.26M, and float is at 53.25M with Short Float at 32.68%. Institutions hold 48.25% of the Float.

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 3 times.