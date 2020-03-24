Snap Inc. (SNAP) Vs. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA): Those Ticking Clocks

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) shares are -34.78% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.55% or $0.56 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +34.98% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -46.09% down YTD and -31.11% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 17.55% and -36.23% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 12, 2020, Deutsche Bank recommended the SNAP stock is a Buy, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on March 20, 2020. 40 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the SNAP stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 40 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 23 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $10.65 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $19.50. The forecasts give the Snap Inc. stock a price target range of $25.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $10.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 57.4% or -6.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 16.70% in the current quarter to -$0.1, up from the -$0.14 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.3, up 35.20% from -$0.47 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.11 and -$0.06. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.11 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 21 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 157 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 13,299,765 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 30,593,096. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 6,761,906 and 11,858,590 in purchases and sales respectively.

Gorman Jeremi, a Chief Business Officer at the company, sold 42,033 shares worth $398368.0 at $9.48 per share on Mar 16. The Chief Strategy Officer had earlier sold another 17,217 SNAP shares valued at $154953.0 on Mar 18. The shares were sold at $9.00 per share. Grusd Jared (Chief Strategy Officer) sold 38,578 shares at $9.53 per share on Mar 16 for a total of $367729.0 while Murphy Robert C., (Chief Technology Officer) sold 2,500,000 shares on Mar 16 for $23.27 million with each share fetching $9.31.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA), on the other hand, is trading around $7.49 with a market cap of $8.17B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $12.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 37.58% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.47 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 6.6M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 54.60% with a share float percentage of 1.09B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited having a total of 642 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 130.95 million shares worth more than $1.28 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Capital Research Global Investors held 11.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP, with the investment firm holding over 77.7 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $761.43 million and represent 7.11% of shares outstanding.