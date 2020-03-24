Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL), Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) shares are -45.77% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -10.44% or -$2.71 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +3.19% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -51.86% down YTD and -45.18% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -14.61% and -50.64% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 12, 2019, JP Morgan recommended the ACGL stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on January 06, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $23.26 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $48.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 51.54.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 8.80% in the current quarter to $0.73, up from the $0.67 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.94, up 13.80% from $2.82 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.71 and $0.8. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.15 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 41 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 49 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,346,673 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,516,085. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 117,110 and 99,064 in purchases and sales respectively.

Morin Francois, a EVP and CFO at the company, sold 6,990 shares worth $336647.0 at $48.16 per share on Feb 19. The SVP & Chief Investment Officer had earlier sold another 40,000 ACGL shares valued at $1.84 million on Feb 24. The shares were sold at $45.96 per share. Hutchings W Preston (SVP & Chief Investment Officer) sold 40,000 shares at $47.10 per share on Feb 13 for a total of $1.88 million while Rajeh Maamoun, (Chairman & CEO Arch Re Group) sold 25,000 shares on Nov 26 for $1.04 million with each share fetching $41.60.

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU), on the other hand, is trading around $6.09 with a market cap of $848.15M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $7.89 and spell out a more modest performance – a 22.81% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.25 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

GLUU’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 1.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $62.96 million. This represented a 44.23% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $112.88 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.07 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.01 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $418.05 million from $408.12 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $35.18 million, significantly higher than the $32.29 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $29.9 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 53 times at Glu Mobile Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 24 times and accounting for 1,842,061 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,961,673 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 29 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 23.54M shares after the latest sales, with 1.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.10% with a share float percentage of 126.49M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Glu Mobile Inc. having a total of 256 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 17.91 million shares worth more than $108.36 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 11.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 11.49 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $69.49 million and represent 7.66% of shares outstanding.