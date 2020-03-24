Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Athersys Inc. (ATHX), Anthem Inc. (ANTM)

Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) shares are 58.54% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 9.55% or $0.17 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +72.57% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -14.47% down YTD and 65.25% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 65.25% and 52.34% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 13, 2018, Maxim Group recommended the ATHX stock is a Buy, while earlier, Dawson James had Initiated the stock as a Buy on August 26, 2019. 2 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the ATHX stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 2 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.95 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $9.00. The forecasts give the Athersys Inc. stock a price target range of $12.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $6.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 83.75% or 67.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 25.00% in the current quarter to -$0.08, up from the -$0.09 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.32, down -95.40% from -$0.29 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.08 and -$0.08. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.3 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 5 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 24 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 629,040 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 351,226. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 106,704 in purchases and sales respectively.

Harrington John J, a Exec Vice Pres and CSO at the company, sold 5,000 shares worth $6586.0 at $1.32 per share on Mar 17. The President and COO had earlier sold another 30,000 ATHX shares valued at $41679.0 on Mar 18. The shares were sold at $1.39 per share. Harrington John J (Exec Vice Pres and CSO) sold 5,000 shares at $1.25 per share on Mar 16 for a total of $6254.0 while Lehmann William JR, (President and COO) sold 30,000 shares on Dec 18 for $35202.0 with each share fetching $1.17.

Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM), on the other hand, is trading around $174.68 with a market cap of $45.41B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $346.78 and spell out a more modest performance – a 49.63% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $22.45 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Anthem Inc. (ANTM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ANTM’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 6.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $3.58 billion. This represented a 86.92% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $27.41 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $3.65 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.60 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $77.45 billion from $77.81 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $21.05 billion while total current assets were at $39.03 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $6.06 billion, significantly higher than the $3.83 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $4.98 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 46 times at Anthem Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 28 times and accounting for 256,168 shares. Insider sales totaled 112,802 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 18 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 10.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 502.14k shares after the latest sales, with 74.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.40% with a share float percentage of 251.11M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Anthem Inc. having a total of 1,526 institutions that hold shares in the company.