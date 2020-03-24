Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB)

Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR) shares are -55.66% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 10.64% or $0.58 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +87.27% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -59.08% down YTD and -55.23% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -0.82% and -58.40% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 20, 2019, Credit Suisse recommended the CZR stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Nomura had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on June 25, 2019. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the CZR stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $6.03 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $12.74. The forecasts give the Caesars Entertainment Corporation stock a price target range of $15.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $12.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 59.8% or 49.75%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -309.10% in the current quarter to -$0.08, up from the -$0.32 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.27, up 0.40% from -$1.77 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.11 and $0.04. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.1 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 44 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 38 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 16,418,981 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 554,844. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 170,432 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Broome Richard D, a EVP Communications-Gov Rltns at the company, sold 118,668 shares worth $1.55 million at $13.02 per share on Nov 21. The Director had earlier sold another 9,000 CZR shares valued at $117900.0 on Nov 25. The shares were sold at $13.10 per share. Causey Keith (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 5,605 shares at $13.08 per share on Nov 20 for a total of $73326.0 while Ottolenghi Les, (Executive VP and CIO) sold 17,499 shares on Aug 20 for $200889.0 with each share fetching $11.48.

Let us briefly look at the Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ACB’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $114.06 million. This represented a -168.72% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $42.45 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.89 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.19 as given in the last earnings report.

Short term investments amounted to $27.05 million while total current assets were at $477.18 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$173.96 million, significantly lower than the -$100.53 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$353.6 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.55% with a share float percentage of 1.15B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aurora Cannabis Inc. having a total of 507 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 22.81 million shares worth more than $49.27 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 17.61 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $38.03 million and represent 1.51% of shares outstanding.