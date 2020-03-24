Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Caterpillar Inc. (CAT), Biomerica Inc. (BMRA)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) shares are -37.80% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.82% or -$3.65 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +4.97% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -38.99% down YTD and -36.66% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -1.67% and -33.06% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 16, 2020, Stifel recommended the CAT stock is a Buy, while earlier, UBS had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 18, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $91.85 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $137.90. The forecasts give the Caterpillar Inc. stock a price target range of $208.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $100.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 55.84% or 8.15%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 11.00% in the current quarter to $1.94, down from the $2.94 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $8.76, down -10.10% from $11.06 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.05 and $2.5. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $9.79 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 29 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 34 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 266,287 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 203,666. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 104,385 and 38,549 in purchases and sales respectively.

Johnson Denise C, a Group President at the company, sold 936 shares worth $137349.0 at $146.74 per share on Nov 05. The Chief Accounting Officer had earlier sold another 589 CAT shares valued at $81182.0 on Feb 20. The shares were sold at $137.83 per share. Johnson Denise C (Group President) sold 4,172 shares at $146.67 per share on Nov 05 for a total of $611907.0 while Johnson Denise C, (Group President) sold 68,993 shares on Nov 01 for $9.87 million with each share fetching $143.00.

Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA), on the other hand, is trading around $8.80 with a market cap of $56.06M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $6.25 and spell out a less modest performance – a -40.8% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.24 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Biomerica Inc. (BMRA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BMRA’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -45.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.09 million. This represented a 31.95% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.6 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.05 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.05 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Feb 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $7.04 million from $6.72 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $366000.0, significantly higher than the -$1.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $372000.0.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 3 times at Biomerica Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 1 times and accounting for 78,431 shares. Insider sales totaled 23,000 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.08M shares after the latest sales, with 1.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 14.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Biomerica Inc. having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company.